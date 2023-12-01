comScore

Quantum Brief

FMCG giants ramp up ad budgets to drive volume growth and fight competition

The companies are focusing on the digital medium because it has greater and quicker reach. Most firms say they have seen gains in market share on account of their greater ad spends and promotions.

By  MoneycontrolDec 1, 2023 4:14 PM
FMCG giants ramp up ad budgets to drive volume growth and fight competition
While leading industry names such as Godrej and Dabur have increased marketing spends, the country’s largest FMCG player HUL noted in its latest post-earnings call that while the primary focus of the company remains competitiveness in pricing, it continues to invest heavily in advertising and promotion to keep its "share of voice" ahead of the share of the market. (Representative Image: Franki Chamaki via Unsplash)

By Pritha Pahari

Big FMCG players are increasing advertisement and promotional (A&P) spends as they look to drive volume growth amid growing competition from smaller regional brands, analysts said.

While leading industry names such as Godrej and Dabur have increased marketing spends, the country’s largest FMCG player HUL noted in its latest post-earnings call that while the primary focus of the company remains competitiveness in pricing, it continues to invest heavily in advertising and promotion to keep its "share of voice" ahead of the share of the market.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has increased spends approximately to 10 percent of the company’s turnover in Q2, which is approximately 200 bps more than the same quarter last year and 400 bps versus the same quarter two years ago. “This has led to value market share gains in five of our top six global cells and volume market share in six of six.” said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, GCPL, in a post-earnings call. Similarly, Dabur increased its Q2 A&P investments by around 43 percent.

The Chyawanprash maker said that media investments are essential to drive long-term sustainable growth and maintain market leadership. Similarly, Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) said that India A&P spends continued to be high at 6.7 percent for their India business.

The company said in its post-earnings call that it has started to put money back into A&P to strengthen brands so that they move from a push-based model to a pull-based model internationally.

According to market research firm Kantar Worldpanel, for the July-September 2023 quarter, the adoption of local brands in households has increased by 4-31 percent in categories such as detergent bars, washing powder, biscuits, and soaps. In comparison, larger players experienced growth ranging from 2-10 percent within households during the reviewed quarter.

“Most categories have seen upticks in terms of ad spends because commodity prices have come down and companies have money to spend on A&P.” said Vishal Gutka, analyst at Philips Capital.

Analysts noted that among the available options, brands are increasingly focusing on the digital medium for a higher return on investment (ROI) due to a higher rate of conversion.

For instance, Nestle increased its digital ad spend anywhere between 20 percent to 70 percent across brands. “It is easier to keep track of customer engagement in the digital medium,” said Gutka.

This trend will persist in the upcoming quarters as there is no other effective method for boosting volume growth in the current scenario. “Rising competition from regional players and a lack of volume growth is leading to higher spends," said Gutka.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2023 4:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise