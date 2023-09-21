comScore

Gatorade partners with tennis player Sumit Nagpal

Sumit Nagpal will be assisted on his recovery and nutrition needs under the guidance of a team of experts at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI).

Sep 21, 2023
Gatorade Sports Science Institute help athletes optimize their health and performance through research, innovation and education on hydration and nutrition science which is key element for sportspeople. (Image sourced via Firstpost)

After Tennis player Sumit Nagal’s confession, Gatorade came forward to support Sumit with a 3-year association.

Nagpal will be assisted on his recovery and nutrition needs under the guidance of a team of experts at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). Gatorade Sports Science Institute help athletes optimize their health and performance through research, innovation and education on hydration and nutrition science which is key element for sportspeople.

Ankit Agarwal, associate director, energy & hydration, PepsiCo India adds on the association, “Gatorade has always believed in supporting sportspeople to achieve peak performance. Sumit is a role model for the new-gen athletes of India with his career being a true example of hard work and sweat that makes talent shine. As a brand that is dedicated to supporting athletes in removing barriers to sporting success, we are delighted to welcome Sumit to the Gatorade squad. We wish him the best as he represents the nation, and we hope to empower the next generation of athletes with this association as they continue to pursue their dreams.”

Sumit Nagal said, “I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognized and appreciated. With Gatorade by my side, I am sure I will reach new heights and give it my all both on and off the court.”


First Published on Sep 21, 2023

