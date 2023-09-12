comScore

Gatorade ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

The synergies between both Hardik Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community.

By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2023 6:40 PM
Gatorade announced its association with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The synergies between both Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community.

Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, associate director, energy and hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”

Sharing his excitement, Pandya, commented, “For me Gatorade is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of determination and resilience. Staying hydrated is a crucial aspect of any athlete’s performance, and I am glad to partner with a brand that has a long history and legacy in rejuvenating athletes with over 55 years of expertise in the field of hydration.”


