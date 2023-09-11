Gen AI takes the stage in Bingo! Mad Angles' rap campaign

ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles presents its latest campaign entirely driven by GenAI-driven campaign, by combining technology, theories and a rap song.

The campaign began when Bingo! - through a cryptic TVC teaser – posed the question:“Uss Raat Kya Hua Tha?" (What happened that night), challenging consumers to unleash their inner detectives and concoct wild theories to solve the mystery. Consumers inundated the campaign pages on social media with their own theories. The 20 quirkiest entries were picked and later used as the foundation for Midjourney, the GenAI wizard of image generation, to conjure up a collection of memes that brought the theories to life.

As the campaign culminates, Bingo! has introduced a rap video through the storyline formed by the memes. The story was crafted into lyrics by ChatGPT. Collaborating with Uberduck AI and Musify, the lyrics comes alive and turn into a rap anthem. Runway AI, Kaiber AI and Midjourney designed a GenAI Art Gallery template, where the memes were brought to life. The virtual GenAI Art Gallery will resound with the line "Uss Raat Kya Hua Tha", accompanied by the iconic "MMMMMMMMM" soundbite. The entire GenAI campaign was executed by PixelFox, a creative agency.