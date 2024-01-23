Goafest 2024 - India's ad festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

The 17th edition of Goafest is set to take place from the 29th to the 31st of May 2024 at the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 will be a three-day extravaganza, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity, knowledge, and networking in the advertising, marketing, and media industry.

Drawing over 2000 industry professionals annually, Goafest is anticipating increased participation from advertisers. Goafest 2024 will offer a platform for learning, recognition, and celebration.

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia said “Goafest has firmly established itself as the pinnacle of creative celebrations in South Asia, uniting the foremost talents in the creative and marketing realms. Our goal is to offer our industry peers an immersive experience over three days filled with learning, meaningful engagement, interactivity, and curiosity.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, underscored the pivotal role of industry celebration, expressing, “Every year, The ABBY One Show Awards at Goafest stand as a testament to the biggest and most prestigious awards in the Indian advertising industry, celebrating innovative and groundbreaking ideas. Once again, I invite the brilliant minds of Indian advertising to join the celebrations and embark on an exciting journey at Goafest 2024, where creativity takes the spotlight."