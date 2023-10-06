comScore

Quantum Brief

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 sees steady growth in India despite weak macros

The company's Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands showed sequential inprovements, indicating that they are on track to meet their full-year guidance.

By  CNBC - TV18Oct 6, 2023 10:15 AM
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 sees steady growth in India despite weak macros
In specific product segments, home care witnessed mid-single digit volume growth, while personal care achieved growth in the low-single digits. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday (October 5) said despite facing challenges such as weak macroeconomic conditions and adverse weather in India, the organic business of the company delivered a steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth in the second quarter ended September 2023.

"In India, we witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. Despite the tough operating environment, our organic business delivered a steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth," GCPL said in a regulatory filing.

In specific product segments, home care witnessed mid-single digit volume growth, while personal care achieved growth in the low-single digits. Further, the company noted sequential improvements in the performance of its Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, indicating that they are on track to meet their full-year guidance.

Beyond Indian borders, GCPL's business in Indonesia continued its upward trajectory, reporting double-digit volume and value growth, underscoring the company's international expansion success.

In the Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) region, the company maintained its consistent performance, with constant currency sales growth reaching the mid-teens. However, when converted to Indian rupees (INR), adverse currency translation effects are expected to lead to a mid-single-digit decline in sales.

At the consolidated level, on an organic basis, GCPL anticipates mid-single-digit volume growth and double-digit sales growth in constant currency terms. However, due to currency fluctuations, sales growth in rupee terms is projected to be in the low single digits.

The company remains committed to expanding its EBITDA (including forex) margins year-on-year across key markets, while simultaneously increasing investments in category development.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 977.90, down by Rs 12.45, or 1.26 percent, on the BSE.


Tags
First Published on Oct 6, 2023 10:15 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduce recycled PET national flags of 10 playing nations for World Cup

Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduce recycled PET national flags of 10 playing nations for World Cup

Quantum Brief

Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India launch new 'Sirf Aapke Liye' ad campaign

Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India launch new 'Sirf Aapke Liye' ad campaign

Quantum Brief

Taj Mahal Tea launches an outdoor campaign to create Raag Megh Malhar's symphony

Taj Mahal Tea launches an outdoor campaign to create Raag Megh Malhar's symphony

Quantum Brief

Oreo partners with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for new campaign amidst World Cup

Oreo partners with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for new campaign amidst World Cup

Quantum Brief

OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the TRAI

OTT platforms do not fall under the purview of the TRAI

Quantum Brief

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor under scanner for promoting Mahadev Online Book app

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor under scanner for promoting Mahadev Online Book app

Quantum Brief

How much did the maker of angry Rahul Dravid ad, CRED, spend on marketing?

How much did the maker of angry Rahul Dravid ad, CRED, spend on marketing?