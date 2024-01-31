Google parent Alphabet's ad revenue disappoints even after raking in $65 billion in ad revenue

Google's parent company Alphabet's advertising sales came in below expectations and the company said its spending on items such as servers to power artificial intelligence would jump this year, Reuters reported.

Alphabet's search and video juggernauts Google and YouTube faced competition for ad budgets from other online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Amazon.

The company recorded ad revenue of $65.52 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $59.04 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected ad revenue of $66.06 billion, as per the report.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec 31 stood at $86.31 billion, compared with estimates of $85.33 billion, according to LSEG data.