Govt engages influencers for creating awareness, no payment made: Anurag Thakur tells Lok Sabha

The government has taken steps to utilize influencer marketing agencies for the dissemination of information about its schemes and initiatives to a wider audience, as disclosed in Parliament. MyGov, the citizen engagement platform launched in 2014, has enlisted four such agencies through an empanelment process. However, no funds have been expended on this endeavour so far, according to the government's response.

In response to a query posed by Congress MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur clarified that the collaboration with social media influencers was facilitated through the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY). He emphasized that no financial transactions have occurred in relation to this arrangement.

The process for empanelment of influencer marketing agencies was initiated by MyGov in March, with the aim of broadening the dissemination of information and enhancing citizen engagement regarding various government schemes, campaigns, and initiatives. After receiving responses to the bid, MyGov empanelled four agencies for this purpose, but no expenses have been incurred under this empanelment process thus far.

“No amount has been spent under the said empanelment process till date,” Thakur said.

Thakur also highlighted that the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC), under the I&B Ministry, is responsible for conducting publicity and awareness campaigns for government programs and schemes. For this purpose, the CBC follows transparent policy guidelines for empanelment of media/agencies and the release of advertisements and promotions across various media platforms, including digital and social media.

According to the tender issued by MyGov, the empanelled agency's responsibilities include managing every aspect of the influencer marketing campaign, ranging from identifying suitable influencers based on campaign objectives to content creation, media planning, execution, and performance analysis.