Gozoop Group bags integrated creative and social mandate of Love Depot

GOZOOP Group has bagged the integrated creative and social media mandate for pleasure superstore - Love Depot, owned by TTK Healthcare Ltd.

The mandate will be serviced by the group’s headquarters in Mumbai.

The responsibilities include crafting and executing creative strategies for the brand. The group will be leveraging a multi-channel approach across conventional and unconventional platforms to tackle the challenges of the sexual wellness category.

TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a consumer goods firm and is also home to several consumer brands like Skore Condoms, Woodwards Gripe Water and Eva Deodorants. They were the first company to introduce condoms to India back in the 1950s and also the first Indian company to manufacture them back in the 1960s.

Love Depot's offerings include International and Indian pleasure brands to Indian consumers. Intending to normalize the pursuit of pleasure, the brand is working hard to destigmatise the category as a whole and provide a one-stop shop for all things pleasure.

Arjun Siva, Head of Digital & eCommerce for TTK Healthcare shared, “We are looking forward to our partnership with GOZOOP Group and to work collaboratively in this journey of fearlessly pushing the envelope and breaking boundaries. We want to make pleasure accessible for everyone and we look forward to engaging with our audiences through open dialogue and education which will drive acceptance.”