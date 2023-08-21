Grapes bags digital AOR mandate for AcneStar

Grapes, an integrated communications agency, won the Digital AOR mandate for AcneStar, an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial Gel and face wash from the house of the pharmaceutical giant, Mankind Pharma. The client will be serviced by the agency’s New Delhi office.

As per the mandate, Grapes will be responsible for the overall digital strategy and planning for AcneStar. The scope of work includes services such as content planning, digital marketing strategy, social media management, search engine optimisation (SEO) and online reputation management (ORM), along with the agency offering its paid media services.

Leveraging Grapes' proven expertise in crafting innovative campaigns and integrated communication strategies, AcneStar aims to strengthen its market presence and reach a broader audience while staying true to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on this partnership, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president - sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, "We are delighted to have Grapes on board as the digital AOR partner for AcneStar. Grapes demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand's essence and presented compelling ideas that align seamlessly with our brand vision. With their extensive experience and creative skill, we are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in further elevating AcneStar's brand positioning."