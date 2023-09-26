GreenCell Mobility's NueGo announces collab with bollywood film Fukrey 3

NueGo, an electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility has unveiled a collaboration with the Bollywood film "Fukrey 3" starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha & Pankaj Tripathi. Fukrey 3 is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, after Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

As part of this collaboration, by booking tickets through the NueGo website and using the promotional code "FUKREY", users can enjoy a flat 10 percent discount on all routes. This offer will remain valid until 31st October, providing movie enthusiasts and NueGo riders with an opportunity to experience cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation while enjoying the perks of the upcoming film.

Speaking on the occasion Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, "We're excited to partner with the team behind 'Fukrey 3' and its stellar cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. Together, we're merging entertainment and sustainable mobility, providing accessibility to a wider audience. This collaboration celebrates the film's release while making eco-friendly transportation accessible.”