Havas acquires Hamburg-based performance marketing agency EPROFESSIONAL

Havas has made a strategic acquisition of Hamburg-based digital performance marketing agency EPROFESSIONAL, expanding its portfolio of performance marketing services and further strengthening its position as a leading agency group in Germany. EPROFESSIONAL will retain its independent branding and join the organization under Havas Media Network.

Founded in an attic in Hamburg in 1999, EPROFESSIONAL is an experienced partner in all aspects of digital marketing, from SEO/SEA to social media and multichannel tracking. The agency has been working successfully for clients such as Vodafone, L’Oréal and Hapag Lloyd for many years.

"We are thrilled to welcome EPROFESSIONAL to the Havas family. By combining EPROFESSIONAL’s expertise with our group’s local and global resources, we further strengthen Havas Media Network in Germany, ranked "dominant" in the latest RECMA report, and are better equipped to deliver best-in-class digital marketing solutions to our clients. After making investments in the UK, Canada, and India, our objective is to further expand our digital performance capabilities worldwide," said Yannick Bollore, chairman and global CEO, Havas.

"The focus has always been on making strategic and, above all, locally relevant investments. The acquisition of EPROFESSIONAL is such an investment to expand our digital expertise and offer customers even greater added value. The merger will enable both Havas and EPRO customers to implement successful marketing measures at all touchpoints of the entire customer journey," added Sven Traichel, CEO of Havas Media Germany.

"Havas is an ideal partner for us. We share the same vision of offering customers innovative and customized solutions. In addition, the chemistry on a human level is outstanding," said Tim Christiansen managing director of EPROFESSIONAL