Havas Worldwide India wins Mamaearth’s creative mandate

Mamaearth, beauty and personal care direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, has named Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, as its agency on record (AOR), following a multi-agency pitch. The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and digital.

Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, says that Mamaearth is a brand built on millennial beliefs and choices and in the company’s next wave of growth, it would be imperative to further drive scale by exploring and disrupting different categories across cohorts, geographies, and channels.

“The team at Havas has the advantaged mix of strong planning and creative credentials and experience in servicing legacy and new-age brands. Havas Worldwide India’s appointment comes at the back of an exciting and rigorous creative pitch process. The agency has demonstrated a strong understanding of fundamental consumer insights and an appreciation of the pivotal shifts in consumer beliefs coupled with a compelling storytelling ability,” she adds.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth offers toxin-free baby care, skincare, and hair care products. It has a portfolio of over 200 products available in more than 500 Indian cities. Mamaearth also sells products on its own website and third-party e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart.

Jaibeer Ahmad, managing partner, North, Havas Worldwide India, says that Mamaearth’s dedication to developing innovative solutions and pushing boundaries aligns well with agency’s creative vision.

“We will effectively leverage our knowledge and passion to enhance their message and engage their audience in a meaningful way,” he notes.