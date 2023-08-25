Havells introduces #RishtonKiGrooming campaign

Havells India, a fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company announced its latest campaign #RishtonKiGrooming to celebrate the joyous festival of Rakhi. The new ad captures the playful relationship between a brother and sister in which the sister curiously asks her brother about the gift. To her delight, he surprises her with a box with cherished childhood photographs, eventually revealing a Havells Brush Straightener as the main gift. The video showcases their affectionate banter and concludes with the sister's happiness evident as she appreciates the surprise, he has presented to her.

Talking about the campaign, Deepak Bansal, executive vice president - ECD , Havells India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the #RishtonKiGrooming campaign as we approach the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our personal grooming essentials are not just products; they represent the care we put into nurturing relationships. This campaign reflects our commitment to celebrating the moments that matter and enhancing the joy of festivals with meaningful gestures."

Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand Marcom, Havells India, said, “Siblings share a bond like no other, and the latest campaign #RishtonKiGrooming aims to capture the essence of that affectionate relationship. From making fun of her to constantly driving her crazy, brothers take pride in pranking their sisters. However, all pranks and fun aside, a brother wouldn't leave any stone unturned to gift his sister a world of happiness. This Raksha Bandhan don’t forget the importance of #RishtonKiGrooming and pick a gesture of love & care from Havells personal grooming range.”