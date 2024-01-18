HCLTech becomes fastest growing global IT brand

HCLTech has emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand with +15.9% YoY growth in brand value among the top 10 IT companies globally, as per the 2024 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report released today in Davos.

Brand Finance adopted a methodology that evaluates a brand's strength based on its investments in marketing and brand initiatives, client and employee perception, and overall business performance. These findings come on the heels of HCLTech's strategic brand transformation efforts initiated 15 months ago.

Commenting on the update, Jill Kouri, Global CMO of HCLTech, said: "HCLTech’s business performance has surpassed the market across various key metrics. Our brand has been an important accelerator of this journey, helping reinforce our differentiation, further strengthen client and employee loyalty, showcase our abiding commitment to sustainability and CSR, and make it easier to connect with prospective clients in emerging markets. It is fulfilling to see our efforts recognized in the Brand Finance report.”

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, highlighted: "We are highly impressed with the rapid and resilient increase in HCLTech's brand value and accelerated growth trajectory over the past few years. HCLTech stands out in terms of brand performance, excelling in both volume growth and the ability to drive profitability. This performance indicates a strong engagement with clients and an ability to capitalize on emerging market potential ahead of peer brands in the industry."