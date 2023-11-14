comScore

HDFC Mutual Fund highlights parents-children bond in new campaign

The video illustrates how a parent's relationship with their child mirrors the consistency and reliability of an SIP, emphasizing the long-term commitment and nurturing aspect.

Nov 14, 2023
The campaign, showcased through a video, draws parallels between the enduring trust shared by parents and their children and the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). (Stills from the campaign)

In celebration of Children's Day, HDFC Mutual Fund unveiled campaign capturing the essence of the unbreakable bond between children and parents. The campaign, showcased through a video, draws parallels between the enduring trust shared by parents and their children and the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP).

The campaign introduces the hashtag #ZindagiKeLiyeSIP which reflects the campaign's core message of using SIPs as a tool to invest not just in financial goals but also in the well-being and future of loved ones.


