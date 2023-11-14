HDFC Mutual Fund highlights parents-children bond in new campaign

In celebration of Children's Day, HDFC Mutual Fund unveiled campaign capturing the essence of the unbreakable bond between children and parents. The campaign, showcased through a video, draws parallels between the enduring trust shared by parents and their children and the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP).

The video illustrates how a parent's relationship with their child mirrors the consistency and reliability of an SIP, emphasizing the long-term commitment and nurturing aspect.