Hershey India launches personalised gift packs ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is rendered as the ‘knot of protection’ and celebrates the unconditional love between siblings. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Hershey India has launched Hershey’s Festive Moments Gift Packs.

The brand has played on the relatability factor of “How well do you know your sibling?” and transformed the gifting experience from store to digital by seamlessly integrating personalization and technology. Upon purchasing Hershey’s Festive Moments Gift Pack, consumers are encouraged to scan the QR code that leads to answering fun questions about their siblings. On answering these questions, the consumer would receive a personalized wish generated by AI that can be conveniently shared over WhatsApp with their siblings.

Speaking about this experience, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India shared, “Today’s audience is looking to create meaningful moments to deepen their bonds. By offering tailored and immersive interactions, we want to create mind space in the lives of our consumers and make this very special occasion of Rakhi, even more memorable.”