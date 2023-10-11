Hershey's Kisses unveils new campaign with Shraddha Kapoor

Through this new film, the brand underscores how chocolates can foster cherished moments within relationships, evoking love and affection through simple, heartfelt gestures. Sharing his view on the latest TVC, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India said, “HERSHEY’S KISSES brand, embodies the space of the unspoken language of love and affection, through its proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’. The melt in mouth chocolate, with each piece uniquely wrapped, enables special moments with loved ones. The heart-tugging endearing creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice-of-life story, enabled by HERSHEY’S KISSES brand.”

He added, “This unique script, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, needed to be brought alive by a craftsman filmmaker, and who better than Vishal Bhardwaj. Life often revolves around simple, unspoken gestures that convey affection. Through this film, we aspire to breathe life into this idea. I hope this resonates with our audience and reminds them of the power of sharing such moments with each other.” Speaking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Working with Vishal sir has always been a creative revelation, and our reunion with the HERSHEY’S KISSES brand has been an unparalleled experience, much like the chocolates we're celebrating. I am excited about the latest television commercial we have shot together for HERSHEY’S. It’s truly the little things that speak volumes about the unspoken bond between two people and the film very beautifully captures that!” Sharing his views on his collaboration with HERSHEY’S, director Vishal Bhardwaj stated, “The craft of telling stories through films has always been close to my heart. Directing a TVC for HERSHEY’S has been a refreshing experience. It allowed me to explore a sweeter side of storytelling, weaving the magic of HERSHEY’S KISSES brand into a delightful narrative.”