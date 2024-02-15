comScore

Quantum Brief

Hilton announces global partnership with Deepika Padukone for ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ campaign in India

The partnership is an extension to Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India, spotlighting why it matters where you stay amid continued demand for travel in the region.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2024 12:37 PM
Hilton announces global partnership with Deepika Padukone for ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ campaign in India
Led by consumer insights, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ was launched in July 2022, and illustrates the realities and stresses of traveling, highlighting the importance of ‘The Stay’ as a crucial element that can make or break any trip.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has today announced a global ambassador partnership with Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Deepika Padukone. The partnership is an extension to Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India, spotlighting why it matters where you stay amid continued demand for travel in the region.

Led by consumer insights, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ was launched in July 2022, and illustrates the realities and stresses of traveling, highlighting the importance of ‘The Stay’ as a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Hilton’s hyper-localized approach for the India campaign will start with understanding the unique preferences of local consumers in the coming months. Through market research and Deepika's synergy with the Indian audience, Hilton aims to uncover relatable tensions in travel which will be interwoven into the campaign, alongside demonstration of how Hilton is here to remove their pain points and extend our signature hospitality, for every stay.

Deepika Padukone said, “I’m proud to be partnering with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay for Indians worldwide. My generation works extremely hard, and we want to see value in the experiences that we choose to invest in. What I love about Hilton, is that they truly understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and looked after even before you step into the hotel lobby lets you know that you’re well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world.”

Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton, said, “Deepika’s iconic status in India coupled with her ability to effortlessly bridge tradition with modernity makes her the ideal brand ambassador for Hilton.  Through our partnership we look forward to exploring Deepika’s unique, authentic Hilton Stay experiences.  The stories we’ll tell together will inspire travellers from across India to join Hilton Honors and experience their very own Hilton Stays.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 15, 2024 12:37 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Spotify calls Apple's plan for new EU regime "farce"

Spotify calls Apple's plan for new EU regime "farce"

Quantum Brief

Tata Group to forge strategic partnerships with Uber Technologies: Reports

Tata Group to forge strategic partnerships with Uber Technologies: Reports

Quantum Brief

mSix&Partners entrusted with the integrated media mandate for Kapiva

mSix&Partners entrusted with the integrated media mandate for Kapiva

Quantum Brief

Zee spent Rs. 427 crore in compliances to see through merger with Sony

Zee spent Rs. 427 crore in compliances to see through merger with Sony

Quantum Brief

Inside Story: Did Zee find a better suitor before Sony walked off?

Inside Story: Did Zee find a better suitor before Sony walked off?

Quantum Brief

Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by browsing this website

Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by browsing this website

Quantum Brief

Google Doodle for this year’s Valentine’s Day features engaging scientific quiz: 'all about chemistry'

Google Doodle for this year’s Valentine’s Day features engaging scientific quiz: 'all about chemistry'
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!