Hilton announces global partnership with Deepika Padukone for ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ campaign in India

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has today announced a global ambassador partnership with Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Deepika Padukone. The partnership is an extension to Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India, spotlighting why it matters where you stay amid continued demand for travel in the region.

Led by consumer insights, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ was launched in July 2022, and illustrates the realities and stresses of traveling, highlighting the importance of ‘The Stay’ as a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Hilton’s hyper-localized approach for the India campaign will start with understanding the unique preferences of local consumers in the coming months. Through market research and Deepika's synergy with the Indian audience, Hilton aims to uncover relatable tensions in travel which will be interwoven into the campaign, alongside demonstration of how Hilton is here to remove their pain points and extend our signature hospitality, for every stay.

Deepika Padukone said, “I’m proud to be partnering with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay for Indians worldwide. My generation works extremely hard, and we want to see value in the experiences that we choose to invest in. What I love about Hilton, is that they truly understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and looked after even before you step into the hotel lobby lets you know that you’re well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world.”