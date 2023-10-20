Honasa Consumer's Mamaearth pays homage to the spirit of womanhood through new campaign

Mamaearth, from Honasa Consumer launched a campaign that pays homage to Durga Maa and her various forms, while celebrating the multifaceted spirit of womanhood with its exquisite range of makeup offerings.

The heart of this campaign is a film that serves as an ode to Durga Maa and to women everywhere. This initiative's core objective is to embrace and celebrate the diversity of womanhood in all its splendid forms. Mamaearth has collaborated with artists to reimagine various avatars of Maa Durga using Mamaearth makeup products. The 54 sec film is conceptualized by Havas Media worldwide.

The film begins with a montage of Durga Maa's portraits, each capturing the essence of her nine divine avatars. It then transitions into the hands of the artists crafting Durga sketches and paintings using Mamaearth's makeup range which includes lipsticks, Foundations, Concealer, Compact, Lip & Eye Tint, Kajal, Kohl, & Eye liner.

Eastern India's Durga Pujo serves as a platform for these artists to showcase their creativity and devotion. These artworks represent the nine facets of womanhood: Strength, Devotion, Knowledge, Fierceness, Empathy, Fearlessness, Wisdom, and Success.

Commenting on the same, Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Limited commented, “In the spirit of Durga Puja and the celebration of womanhood, Mamaearth's new campaign is a heartfelt tribute to both Durga Maa and women everywhere. We've taken an innovative path by collaborating with artists who have beautifully reimagined Maa Durga's avatars using the vibrant colors from Mamaearth's makeup range. This initiative is our way of embracing and celebrating the diverse facets of womanhood. Just like the nine divine avatars of 'Nobodurga,' every woman embodies strength, devotion, knowledge, fierceness, empathy, fearlessness, wisdom, and success. Through this film, we pay homage to the eternal muse of Durga Maa and the inspiring women who carry her spirit within them."