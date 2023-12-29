Hyundai announces Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today announced that it has onboarded Deepika Padukone as its Brand Ambassador.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth. In this exciting partnership, we envision Deepika as the perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between our cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic. Her spirit mirrors the essence of Hyundai Motor India, where innovation meets passion. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and create a profound connection with the energetic and forward-thinking audience we aim to reach. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

Deepika Padukone added, “I am absolutely delighted to join forces with Hyundai, an iconic name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. It's an honour to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time but have also set benchmarks for performance and style. What is even more thrilling is Hyundai's commitment to inclusivity within the automotive industry that has been male dominated for centuries. I am certain that together we will drive towards new horizons and foster a community that celebrates every individual, making the automotive experience inclusive and accessible for all.”