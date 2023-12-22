comScore

Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'

The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024.

By  Storyboard18Dec 22, 2023 2:59 PM
Red Bull Urban downhill is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course.

Hyundai Motor India has collaborated with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill. Red Bull Urban downhill is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course. The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two brands.

Commenting on the announcement, Virat Khullar, AVP and vertical head, marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey.”

Hyundai and Red Bull’s commitment to nurture the local interest in extreme sports is evident through the engaging content created in collaboration with Tomas Slavik, a celebrated mountain biking professional and a UCI 4X World Champion. Thomas recently visited India and created a documentary. An engaging companion on this journey for Thomas was Hyundai’s Venue N Line which bring together the perfect balance of motorsport inspired styling and technology that add thrill to every drive. The documentary along with action clips will be shared on various social media platforms to generate excitement leading up to the Red Bull Urban Downhill Tlang Ruam, Aizwal chapter.


First Published on Dec 22, 2023 2:59 PM

