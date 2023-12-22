Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'

Hyundai Motor India has collaborated with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill. Red Bull Urban downhill is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course. The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two brands.

Commenting on the announcement, Virat Khullar, AVP and vertical head, marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey.”