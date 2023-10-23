IBDF asks TRAI to lift pricing restrictions on broadcasters

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) asked that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) re-regulate the broadcasting sector. The broadcasting sector is currently facing diminishing subscriber counts and tough competition from OTT platforms as well as DD Free Dish.

There are also monetary restrictions in place such as price caps, discount caps, ceilings and limitations for distributors and broadcasting platforms. Top broadcasters such as Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India, Viacom18 and Zee Entertainment has requested that an end be put to these restrictions.

The IBDF in its request to the TRAI, said that broadcasters should be allowed to set prices for their TV channels and distribution services and should be able to negotiate the terms and conditions of their interconnections based on market data and forces.