comScore

Quantum Brief

IBDF asks TRAI to lift pricing restrictions on broadcasters

The IBDF in its request to the TRAI, said that broadcasters should be allowed to set prices for their TV channels and distribution services and should be able to negotiate the terms and conditions of their interconnections based on market data and forces.

By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2023 10:10 AM
IBDF asks TRAI to lift pricing restrictions on broadcasters
Top broadcasters such as Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India, Viacom18 and Zee Entertainment has requested that an end be put to these restrictions. (Representative Image: Bastian Riccardi via Unsplash)

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) asked that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) re-regulate the broadcasting sector. The broadcasting sector is currently facing diminishing subscriber counts and tough competition from OTT platforms as well as DD Free Dish.

There are also monetary restrictions in place such as price caps, discount caps, ceilings and limitations for distributors and broadcasting platforms. Top broadcasters such as Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India, Viacom18 and Zee Entertainment has requested that an end be put to these restrictions.

The IBDF in its request to the TRAI, said that broadcasters should be allowed to set prices for their TV channels and distribution services and should be able to negotiate the terms and conditions of their interconnections based on market data and forces.

Broadcasters used to be able to negotiate deals and set their own prices before the TRAI introduced the New Tariff Order (NTO) in 2017. The NTO states that all broadcasters need to offer channels to all distribution platforms at the same price.


Tags
First Published on Oct 23, 2023 10:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Dentsu announces strategic merger of iProspect and Sokrati

Dentsu announces strategic merger of iProspect and Sokrati

Quantum Brief

Amazon clocks net sales of $143.1 billion in the third quarter

Amazon clocks net sales of $143.1 billion in the third quarter

Quantum Brief

Everything you wanted to know about pitch advisors but were afraid to ask

Everything you wanted to know about pitch advisors but were afraid to ask

Quantum Brief

Zivame brings out Check Yourself Out campaign to raise breast cancer awareness

Zivame brings out Check Yourself Out campaign to raise breast cancer awareness

Quantum Brief

Mark Zuckerberg reports doubling of click-to-message ad revenue in India year over year

Mark Zuckerberg reports doubling of click-to-message ad revenue in India year over year

Quantum Brief

Nestle India’s rural play: Teaching customers to drink coffee, augmenting distribution

Nestle India’s rural play: Teaching customers to drink coffee, augmenting distribution

Quantum Brief

We now have stability: Harsha Razdan, CEO South Asia, Dentsu

We now have stability: Harsha Razdan, CEO South Asia, Dentsu

Quantum Brief

Connected TV advertising hits a sixer: Cricket World Cup and festive season lift ad spends by 30 percent

Connected TV advertising hits a sixer: Cricket World Cup and festive season lift ad spends by 30 percent