IBDF prepares for annual meeting and leadership elections

In the previous annual general meeting held on November 18, 2022, K Madhavan, who currently serves as the Country Manager and President of Disney Star India, secured a unanimous re-election for the position of IBDF President.

IBDF's September 22 board meeting charted AGM plans for October 31.(Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

During a recent Board meeting convened on Friday, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) made significant decisions regarding its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for October 31, where the election of office bearers will be the primary agenda.

In the previous annual general meeting held on November 18, 2022, K Madhavan, who currently serves as the Country Manager and President of Disney Star India, secured a unanimous re-election for the position of IBDF President, marking his third consecutive term in office. Additionally, Rajat Sharma from India TV and Rahul Joshi from Network18 retained their positions as Vice Presidents.

Punit Misra, holding the role of President (Content & Intl. Markets) at Zee Entertainment, was newly elected as the Treasurer for IBDF. Meanwhile, Punit Goenka represented Zee Media Corp on the IBDF board.


