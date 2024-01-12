If a celebrity’s presence can magnify the brand essence and the story, then that is the best recipe: Saumya Rathor

PepsiCo has recently launched the #IseyKehteHainPyaar campaign, starring Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Set against the iconic song 'Chanda Hai Tu Mera Sooraj Hai Tu' from the 1969 Hindi film Aradhna, the campaign captures Neetu and Ranbir's playful interactions, testing the strength of their bond. Ranbir takes on the role of a dutiful son, engaging in daily chores to support his mother.

As they settle in to watch television, Neetu searches for her pack of Lay’s, only to find Ranbir relishing a packet he had cleverly hidden behind the sofa cushions. In the second ad film, it's Neetu's turn to savour the snack.

“There is always a story in some corner where one would do anything for their loved ones. But, when it comes to a packet of Lay’s chips, there is a line which is drawn, isn’t it? So, this campaign is all about love, loyalty and a bag of Lay’s,” said Saumya Rathor, category lead - potato chips, PepsiCo India.

Lay’s entered India in 1995 and became the market leader within a span of five years. As per Imarc Group, in 2023, the market size of the global potato chips market was US$ 34.3 billion. By 2032, the prediction is that the market would touch US$ 43.6 billion.

Celebrity endorsements and onboarding the ‘Kapoors’

Starting 2008, Ranbir had been the brand ambassador of Pepsi. Six years later, PepsiCo extended their association with the actor through a campaign on Lay’s.

In 2019, an announcement was made that Ranbir, along with his wife Alia Bhatt (then partner), had joined as brand ambassadors. The partnership between Ranbir and PepsiCo has flourished over a decade.

“If the presence or power of a celebrity can magnify the essence and the story, then that is the best recipe,” said Rathor.

Consumer trends of 2023 and scope for innovation

“In the year that went by, consumers were largely experimentative. A subset of that trend is also that consumers turned out to be culinary experimentalists. And the pandemic kind of accelerated that trend for consumers,” Rathor said.

The second biggest trend according to her was in-home snacking. Quick commerce has only accelerated that trend. The third trend is the advent of digitisation.

AI is a huge buzzword which will not die down anytime soon. A week back, Abhishek Prabhu, a LinkedIn user, came up with his creativity on Lay’s. The packaging of the brand highlighted the vast diversity of Indian cuisine such as Dhokla, Shahi Biryani, Butter Chicken, Pahadon Wali Maggi and Chole Bhature. Speaking of if we could see the brand roll out a variety of other flavours or go down the same line, Rathor assured that they would try to ensure and give exciting flavours to the consumers.

Influencer marketing strategy and media mix at PepsiCo

On October 30, 2023, Zervaan J Bunshah voiced his disappointment with Lay’s Magic Masala, criticising the sweetness of the 'masala.' He even called it out as the brand's worst move.

Lay’s responded saying that the pack was a limited edition and 'Magic Masala' would return. The brand reverted to the original flavour within 30 days. “Lay's is an OG chips and it has some classic flavours which are loved unanimously by consumers,” said Rathor.

In 2019, PepsiCo’s Lay’s initiated influencer marketing with #SmileDekeDekho, featuring Ranbir and Alia. Involving 750 influencers, the campaign featured custom Lay’s packs with influencers' smiles.

“For PepsiCo, though digital medium is important, television is one of the mediums which helps the brand in reaching out to households. Influencers help in discoverability of campaigns and in driving word of mouth. There's also an element of authenticity and credibility attached to them,” said Rathor.