Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Instagram's year-end study highlights a significant shift among Gen Z in India. Their content interests span a wide variety, ranging from career priorities to a keen focus on meme preferences and an adventurous exploration of diverse food flavors.

The Instagram Trend Talk previews the trends expected to surface on Instagram in 2024, driven by Gen Z's active pursuit.

“Indian Gen Z's upbeat and entrepreneurial spirit stands out as they eagerly explore new interests and trends across different domains. Their dedication to chosen fandoms and commitment to self-improvement shine through distinctly in these insights. And, while in many aspects Indian Gen Z’s are similar to their global peers, these trends also show specific areas where they are different and unique,” said Paras Sharma, director of content and community partnerships, Meta, India.

The insights are derived from a survey carried out by the trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram, spanning the United States, UK, Brazil, India, and South Korea. The survey covered questions on Gen Z perception of work, relationships, fashion, beauty, food and social media, in the context of the upcoming year. Here are some insights from GenZs in India.

In various areas, including food, beauty, and fashion trends, Indian Gen Z have shown a heightened inclination to embrace and explore emerging trends.

As per the report, from ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products, plant-based meats and adaptogens, GenZ in India are most excited to try diverse food and ingredients.

The report also says that in 2024, Gen Z in India have ranked staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling as their top priorities. However, in contrast to other nations, Gen Z in India exhibit a stronger focus on their career pursuits.

“43 percent hoped that 2024 will be their self-improvement era. The year when they will invest in their personal growth and development. As compared to other countries, Gen Z in India also believes starting your own business is the best way to achieve wealth,” said the report.

Among other trends, nearly a third of Gen Z respondents in India picked 'bad taste in memes' as their top turn-off. This was followed by great enthusiasm for creatively showcasing fashion trends.

“44 percent of Gen Z in India are interested in DIY (do-it-yourself) and wearing clothes in unexpected ways and a fourth of GenZ said their favorite beauty trend is getting a new hairstyle,” the report added.