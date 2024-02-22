Indian Railways ties up with Swiggy

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tie up with Swiggy for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC's e-catering portal.
This facility will be launched in the first phase at four railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, said IRCTC in a stock exchange filing. The e-catering service will be "available soon", said IRCTC.
