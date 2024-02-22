comScore            

Quantum Brief

Indian Railways ties up with Swiggy

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has tied up with Swiggy for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 5:51 PM
Indian Railways ties up with Swiggy
This facility will be launched in the first phase at four railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, said IRCTC in a stock exchange filing. The e-catering service will be "available soon", said IRCTC. (Image source: Unsplash)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tie up with Swiggy for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

This facility will be launched in the first phase at four railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, said IRCTC in a stock exchange filing. The e-catering service will be "available soon", said IRCTC.

"IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," said IRCTC in a stock exchange filing.


Tags
First Published on Feb 22, 2024 5:51 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Prime Video addresses ‘Elephant in the Room’ via campaign for upcoming series Poacher

Prime Video addresses ‘Elephant in the Room’ via campaign for upcoming series Poacher

Quantum Brief

Tech retail company ace turtle launches lifestyle apparel brand Dockers

Tech retail company ace turtle launches lifestyle apparel brand Dockers

Quantum Brief

Uber signs MoU with ONDC to explore opportunities for Uber’s expansion

Uber signs MoU with ONDC to explore opportunities for Uber’s expansion

Quantum Brief

My11Circle to become official fantasy sports partner of Tata IPL 2024

My11Circle to become official fantasy sports partner of Tata IPL 2024

Quantum Brief

Apple introduces new first-party app - Apple Sports

Apple introduces new first-party app - Apple Sports

Quantum Brief

Spotify launches in-house music advisory agency for brands

Spotify launches in-house music advisory agency for brands

Quantum Brief

Instagram launches creator marketplace in eight markets including India

Instagram launches creator marketplace in eight markets including India
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!