InMobi introduces Addressability Gradient to solve identity-loss challenges for advertisers

InMobi unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. The AI-powered tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.

The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the evolving complexities of data privacy, user consent and personalized targeting. Fueled by InMobi’s ID Graph, the Gradient provides advertisers with an adaptable playbook and visual roadmap for addressability, offering a wide spectrum of options that seamlessly align with changing consumer behaviors. InMobi’s ID Graph has a portfolio of consented programmatic ecosystem inputs and graph partners that match with marketer systems and first-party data to enable activation, bid augmentation and measurement across mobile app, mobile web and connected TV.

"In the evolving landscape of ad tech, the ability to understand audience signals and use them to enhance media strategies and creative executions has become increasingly refined; by embracing the Gradient, advertisers can continue to deliver relevant, effective, and privacy-conscious advertising experiences to consumers," says Todd Rose, senior vice president of Addressability at InMobi. "It empowers them to optimize their campaigns, achieve unparalleled precision, and unlock the full potential of addressability in the ever-changing world of digital advertising."

From precise ID-based targeting to privacy-conscious ID-less approaches, the Gradient empowers advertisers to personalize content while upholding data privacy and user content. Spanning from personalized 1:1 targeting and household amplification to inventive privacy-compliant techniques like cohort audiences, modeled audiences, contextual targeting and bidstream amplification. The Gradient is a versatile toolkit, equipping advertisers with essential tools to tailor strategies for each campaign.

The Gradient also enhances campaigns by integrating a variety of identifiers like mobile advertising identifiers (MAIDs) and interoperability with people-based identifiers including LiveRamp’s RampID™. By leveraging the ID Graph, this bid augmentation strategy ensures precise targeting, boosted further by the ID Graph's connections between users with shared interests. For ID-less solutions, InMobi leverages SDK and contextual signals to broaden addressability without compromising consumer privacy.

“Signal loss is affecting advertisers broadly, whether it’s third-party cookie deprecation on display or ATT on mobile, and LiveRamp’s partnership with InMobi on the Gradient helps to enable the ecosystem to sustainably plan for the future beyond signal loss,” said Sam White, head of Addressability, Adtech Platforms, LiveRamp. “By integrating our pseudonymous, people-based identifier, RampID, advertisers gain enhanced addressability and access to high-quality authenticated inventory, ensuring their campaigns reach the right audiences and maximize effectiveness.”

Over the past few years, advertisers have been faced with numerous challenges in solving for identity and signal loss:

Privacy Regulations: Stricter guidelines like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) require explicit user consent for data collection, giving users more control over their information. Consequently, signal loss occurs as some users opt out of data sharing.

User Opt-Outs: Users are increasingly concerned about privacy, leading to more opt-outs from tracking and personalized ads. This restricts advertisers' access to crucial data.