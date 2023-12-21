Interactive Avenues bags e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare, a diversified conglomerate with a wide range of healthcare and FMCG products. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch process and will be handled from their Chennai office.

Interactive Avenues will be responsible for managing TTK Healthcare’s e-commerce presence and increasing sales across key marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Their mandate includes e-commerce strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more.

Commenting on the association, Arjun Siva, DGM – digital marketing and eCommerce, TTK Healthcare, said, “We are delighted to appoint Interactive Avenues as our eCommerce agency. We’re confident their proven digital expertise will help us drive growth and efficiencies across eCommerce platforms, especially for our brands Skore & MsChief in the sexual pleasure category and Eva, our personal enhancement brand.”