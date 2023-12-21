comScore

Quantum Brief

Interactive Avenues bags e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare

The account will be serviced by the agency’s Chennai office.

By  Storyboard18Dec 21, 2023 4:08 PM
Interactive Avenues bags e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare
Interactive Avenues will be responsible for managing TTK Healthcare’s e-commerce presence and increasing sales across key marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. (Representative image by Andy Hermawan via Unsplash)

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare, a diversified conglomerate with a wide range of healthcare and FMCG products. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch process and will be handled from their Chennai office.

Interactive Avenues will be responsible for managing TTK Healthcare’s e-commerce presence and increasing sales across key marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Their mandate includes e-commerce strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more.

Commenting on the association, Arjun Siva, DGM – digital marketing and eCommerce, TTK Healthcare, said, “We are delighted to appoint Interactive Avenues as our eCommerce agency. We’re confident their proven digital expertise will help us drive growth and efficiencies across eCommerce platforms, especially for our brands Skore & MsChief in the sexual pleasure category and Eva, our personal enhancement brand.”

Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, added, “TTK Healthcare has significantly contributed to the advancement of India’s FMCG & healthcare ecosystem for over 6 decades, and is also a pioneer of the condom industry in India. We are thrilled to be working with them. We will focus on delivering a seamless customer journey and driving digital growth powered by our proprietary data-driven frameworks and tools.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 21, 2023 4:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'

Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'

Quantum Brief

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to endorse Quaker

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to endorse Quaker

Quantum Brief

Airtel Xstream Play collaborates with aha to amp up its regional content portfolio

Airtel Xstream Play collaborates with aha to amp up its regional content portfolio

Quantum Brief

Air India set to fly with a new brand look

Air India set to fly with a new brand look

Quantum Brief

Square Feet to Lifestyle: Evolution of Indian real estate marketing

Square Feet to Lifestyle: Evolution of Indian real estate marketing

Quantum Brief

Dream Theatre secures rights of Podium Icon's Maradona Consumer Products programme

Dream Theatre secures rights of Podium Icon's Maradona Consumer Products programme

Quantum Brief

White Rivers Media wins 25+ business accounts in 2023’s Q4

White Rivers Media wins 25+ business accounts in 2023’s Q4