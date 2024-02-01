comScore

Interim Budget 2024: Mudra Yojana loans, railway corridors, and taxation status quo

During the interim budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman touched upon the profound transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years followed by a lot more.

Feb 1, 2024
In this interim budget, Sitharaman touched upon the profound transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget or the ‘Vote of Account’ for 2024 today. The Lok Sabha elections, which will be held between April and May, will see the newly elected government present the full budget for FY25.

In this interim budget, Sitharaman touched upon the profound transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years.

Following pointers were highlighted during the Interim Budget:

1. Women entrepreneurs receiving 34 crore Mudra Yojana loans.

2. Digital, social and physical infrastructure being built in record time.

3. Strengthening of the financial sector has accelerated efficiency.

4. Sitharaman proposed to retain direct and indirect taxes with the inclusion of export duties

5. Three major railway corridors were announced. They are the port connectivity corridor; energy, mineral and cement corridor, and high traffic density corridor.

6. A corpus (capital of an organisation0 for Rs 1000 crore will be set up with a 50 year interest-free loan tech-savvy growth, stated Sitharaman. The main aim is to encourage private sectors to scale up innovation and research in sunrise domains.


First Published on Feb 1, 2024

