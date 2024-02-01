Interim Budget 2024: Mudra Yojana loans, railway corridors, and taxation status quo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget or the ‘Vote of Account’ for 2024 today. The Lok Sabha elections, which will be held between April and May, will see the newly elected government present the full budget for FY25.

In this interim budget, Sitharaman touched upon the profound transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years.

Following pointers were highlighted during the Interim Budget:

1. Women entrepreneurs receiving 34 crore Mudra Yojana loans.

2. Digital, social and physical infrastructure being built in record time.

3. Strengthening of the financial sector has accelerated efficiency.

4. Sitharaman proposed to retain direct and indirect taxes with the inclusion of export duties

5. Three major railway corridors were announced. They are the port connectivity corridor; energy, mineral and cement corridor, and high traffic density corridor.