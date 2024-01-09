International Hockey Federation (FIH) signs 4 year media rights agreement with Viacom18

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a major media rights agreement with Indian broadcaster Viacom18. This agreement runs for a 4-year cycle (2023-2027) and includes all FIH events, except the FIH Nations Cup.

Due to the partnership, Indian hockey fans will be able to watch on Viacom18 channels the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, the FIH Hockey Pro League, the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup and many more events.

With India being such a historic powerhouse of global hockey, this agreement is a great asset to boost the popularity of the game in the country even further.

Matches will be available on OTT platform JioCinema and Viacom18’s linear channels Network Sports18.

“Hockey has been one of the most loved, followed and storied sports in India. The recent success of the Indian Men’s and Women’s National Team bodes well for the continuous growth of Hockey, and we are excited to bring unbridled access to millions of sports fans in India,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of world-class Hockey coverage reiterates our commitment to provide fans all-inclusive offerings of globally-acclaimed sports events.”