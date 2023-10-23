comScore

Quantum Brief

IPG Mediabrands’ UM appointed as global media AOR for General Mills

UM will look into strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance, and commerce efforts across 35+ markets of the brands of General Mills which include Pillsbury, Nature Valley and Cheerios.

By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2023 3:34 PM
IPG Mediabrands’ UM appointed as global media AOR for General Mills
This announcement is one of many announcements from the agency. They include being appointed as media AOR for plant based company Upfield follow. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

American multinational manufacturer and food processing company General Mills has appointed global media agency network IPG Mediabrands' UM as its global media agency-of-record.

As per the mandate, the agency will look into strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance and commerce efforts across 35+ markets of the brands of General Mills which include Pillsbury, Nature Valley and Cheerios.

This announcement is one of many announcements from the agency. They include being appointed as media AOR for plant based company Upfield follow.


Tags
First Published on Oct 23, 2023 3:34 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Bindis back after Backlash: Nalli Silks in ad controversy after netizen's outrage over bindi-less models

Bindis back after Backlash: Nalli Silks in ad controversy after netizen's outrage over bindi-less models

Quantum Brief

PepsiCo's Lay's rolls out 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

PepsiCo's Lay's rolls out 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Quantum Brief

TRAI grants extension on Spectrum Assignment consultation paper

TRAI grants extension on Spectrum Assignment consultation paper

Quantum Brief

FCB Ulka bags Shoppers Stop's creative mandate

FCB Ulka bags Shoppers Stop's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

MAdtech Point: Decoupling of technology from data and inventory, the AdTech End Game

MAdtech Point: Decoupling of technology from data and inventory, the AdTech End Game

Quantum Brief

Why advertising veteran Rob Norman is cautious about AI

Why advertising veteran Rob Norman is cautious about AI

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: BBH, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and Vector Brand Solutions win mandates

Biz Moves: BBH, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and Vector Brand Solutions win mandates