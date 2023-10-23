IPG Mediabrands’ UM appointed as global media AOR for General Mills

American multinational manufacturer and food processing company General Mills has appointed global media agency network IPG Mediabrands' UM as its global media agency-of-record.
As per the mandate, the agency will look into strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance and commerce efforts across 35+ markets of the brands of General Mills which include Pillsbury, Nature Valley and Cheerios.
This announcement is one of many announcements from the agency. They include being appointed as media AOR for plant based company Upfield follow.