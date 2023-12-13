ITC races ahead of Adani, Britannia and Parle; tops as the largest FMCG Co. in food space

Indian multinational conglomerate company ITC has emerged as the largest FMCG company in the food space by domestic sales in the nine months to September.

As per market tracker NielsenIQ, ITC clocked food FMCG sales of Rs 17,100 crores. On the other hand, Britannia, Adani Wilmar, Parle, Mondelez and Hindustan Unilever’s sales touched at Rs 16, 700 crore, Rs 15, 900 crore, Rs 14, 800 crore, Rs 13, 800 crore and Rs 12, 200 crore.

The industry executives credited the steep fall in the prices of edibles, for ITC overtaking Adani Wilmar. This was followed by an increase in the prices of atta (wheat flour) that helped ITC. Its packaged atta, which is sold under the Aashirvaad brand, is the largest revenue contributor. ITC has been launching food FMCG products every year.