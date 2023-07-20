Jeep has new India plans; to pump up marketing spends

Jeep, the iconic American auto brand, has refreshed plans for India. Jeep plans to reboot its India game amid sales pressure and growing comp growing competition in the premium SUV market, reported The Economic Times. The brand hit the Indian roads 7-years ago, and currently sells Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler models in the premium and super premium segment. The report indicated that Stellantis Group that owns the brand is evaluating to bring in 4Xe, Jeep's electrified brand, to India. Jeep has plans to increase its brand and marketing spends to get back to a position where it was two years ago.

The brand wants to reinforce the brand which hasn’t been done enough in India. Jeep wants to work on communication lines that reflect the brand's value to the consumers and help them understand the price value too.