JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani

Amidst major changes in media and entertainment last year, JioCinema stood out as a leader, driving transformation. In their 46th annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said that the media and entertainment businesses of the company created a huge disruption last year.

“JioCinema leading the way for this disruption. For the first time IPL was streamed free. The platform created a global record with a staggering 45 crore viewers tuning in to the platform. More people watch IPL on digital devices than on linear television marking a tectonic shift in the way content is consumed in India,” he said.

“More than 12 crore people watched the IPL online with a peak concurrency of 3.2 crores making it the most watched digital event globally,” he added.

The chairman also touched upon the success of JioDive, the company’s AR VR device that has revolutionized sports viewing in India with its stadium like experience through its 360 degree viewing from anywhere.

“JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination of blockbuster movies, OTT originals and, the biggest reality shows and a platform with exclusive content from global networks like HBO and NBCUniversal,” he said.

Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio reiterated the MD’s take on shifting consumer preferences when it comes to content.

“Entertainment is changing rapidly worldwide, shifting from linear to interactive content. Jio accelerating this trend in India revolutionizing how viewers are engaging with content,” he said. Our set top box supports Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTv Plus along with leading global and Indian streaming apps,” he said.

Talking about change in consumption patterns he said, “JioCinema transformed the way we engage with live content with our innovations like true 4k streams, 360 degree streams, multi camera views and fan interaction. The response was incredible setting multiple records for streaming content.”