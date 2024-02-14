comScore

Quantum Brief

Jio’s Valentine’s Day nudge at Airtel creates social media banter

The telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, pointed out the red colour in Airtel's logo, suggesting its users to abandon Airtel and switch to JioAirFiber instead. This post has garnered a lot of reactions on social media.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 2:00 PM
Jio’s Valentine’s Day nudge at Airtel creates social media banter
Airtel responded to the post, advising users to try everything before making a decision. “Sab kuch try karo, phir sahi chuno”, the company's X handle responded, humorously adding "just saying" to its response. (Representative image by Possessed Photography via Unsplash)

On Valentine's Day, Reliance Jio humorously teased Bharti Airtel's broadband service, Airtel Xstream, encouraging customers to pick its own 5G-based AirFiber offering instead.

"Dear @airtelindia users, This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship. It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream. Here's my number- 60008-60008. Call me maybe. #HappyValentinesDay #WithLoveFromJio," the company posted on X.

Reliance Jio's Valentine's Day jest aimed at Airtel's broadband service by highlighting the red colour in Airtel's logo, suggesting users make Airtel their 'Ex' and opt for JioAirFiber over Xstream, has ignited lively discussions across various social media channels.

Airtel responded to the post, advising users to try everything before making a decision. “Sab kuch try karo, phir sahi chuno”, the company's X handle responded, humorously adding "just saying" to its response.

However, Jio users started utilising the post as a platform to address their grievances with the brand.

An X user drew similarities between Jio and a toxic ex partner expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of effort in addressing issues and establishing a connection. The user wrote, “Jio was like my toxic ex. Never showed efforts to look into the issues and fix the relationship. Also the connection was never there”.

Last year, amidst the buzz surrounding 5G, Jio's playful Valentine's Day tweet suggested prioritising "True" love over settling for a "Plus" one.


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 2:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by browsing this website

Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by browsing this website

Quantum Brief

Google Doodle for this year’s Valentine’s Day features engaging scientific quiz: 'all about chemistry'

Google Doodle for this year’s Valentine’s Day features engaging scientific quiz: 'all about chemistry'

Quantum Brief

Google cautions Android and iPhone users over privacy concerns

Google cautions Android and iPhone users over privacy concerns

Quantum Brief

Valentine’s Day 2024: Ad campaigns that stole hearts

Valentine’s Day 2024: Ad campaigns that stole hearts

Quantum Brief

Brands get on the "no mush" agenda on Valentine's Day

Brands get on the "no mush" agenda on Valentine's Day

Quantum Brief

MIB registers 106 MSOs, cancels non-compliant registrations

MIB registers 106 MSOs, cancels non-compliant registrations

Quantum Brief

Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day

Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!