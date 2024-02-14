Jio’s Valentine’s Day nudge at Airtel creates social media banter

On Valentine's Day, Reliance Jio humorously teased Bharti Airtel's broadband service, Airtel Xstream, encouraging customers to pick its own 5G-based AirFiber offering instead.

"Dear @airtelindia users, This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship. It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream. Here's my number- 60008-60008. Call me maybe. #HappyValentinesDay #WithLoveFromJio," the company posted on X.

Reliance Jio's Valentine's Day jest aimed at Airtel's broadband service by highlighting the red colour in Airtel's logo, suggesting users make Airtel their 'Ex' and opt for JioAirFiber over Xstream, has ignited lively discussions across various social media channels.

Airtel responded to the post, advising users to try everything before making a decision. “Sab kuch try karo, phir sahi chuno”, the company's X handle responded, humorously adding "just saying" to its response.

However, Jio users started utilising the post as a platform to address their grievances with the brand.

An X user drew similarities between Jio and a toxic ex partner expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of effort in addressing issues and establishing a connection. The user wrote, “Jio was like my toxic ex. Never showed efforts to look into the issues and fix the relationship. Also the connection was never there”.