JSW Paints releases new ad campaign that plays on nostalgia

JSW Paints has launched its new Think Beautiful digital campaign.

The film captures the trip down the memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home. Every room in the home echoes with their laughter. Every nook and corner holds memories from their childhood. As they go around reliving memories, they realise that everything about the house has changed. However, their old room offers a heart-warming surprise. This slice of life film highlights how a small thoughtful action has the potential to bring people together. This moment is heart-warming and reflects the magic of preserving beautiful memories. The new campaign showcases that real beauty lies in our thoughts and goes beyond appearances. The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.

AS Sundaresan, joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our film urges every Indian to preserve beautiful memories, as they are worth reliving. We believe that true beauty goes beyond superficial appearances. In this new film, we emphasize that it's the beauty of thoughts and inspiring actions that truly enrich the world and make life beautiful.”

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thoughtful gesture is inherently more beautiful even if it means leaving a wall unpainted.”