comScore

Quantum Brief

JSW Paints releases new ad campaign that plays on nostalgia

The film captures the trip down the memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home.

By  Storyboard18Oct 19, 2023 3:43 PM
JSW Paints releases new ad campaign that plays on nostalgia
The film has been conceptualised by TBWAIndia.

JSW Paints has launched its new Think Beautiful digital campaign.

The film captures the trip down the memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home. Every room in the home echoes with their laughter. Every nook and corner holds memories from their childhood. As they go around reliving memories, they realise that everything about the house has changed. However, their old room offers a heart-warming surprise. This slice of life film highlights how a small thoughtful action has the potential to bring people together. This moment is heart-warming and reflects the magic of preserving beautiful memories. The new campaign showcases that real beauty lies in our thoughts and goes beyond appearances. The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.

AS Sundaresan, joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our film urges every Indian to preserve beautiful memories, as they are worth reliving. We believe that true beauty goes beyond superficial appearances. In this new film, we emphasize that it's the beauty of thoughts and inspiring actions that truly enrich the world and make life beautiful.”

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thoughtful gesture is inherently more beautiful even if it means leaving a wall unpainted.”

Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “Think Beautiful is more than a baseline, it’s a platform idea. It’s reflected in how the brand operates, manufactures and of course, communicates. In this film we’ve explored yet another dimension of this platform. That a beautiful thought runs deep, it has empathy and respect and it spreads beauty as well. The story of how a complete stranger respects and protects the memories of a couple of children she never thought she’d ever meet speaks to that idea of deep, meaningful and beautiful thoughts.”


Tags
First Published on Oct 19, 2023 3:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Global makeup brand Nars Cosmetics enters the Indian market

Global makeup brand Nars Cosmetics enters the Indian market

Quantum Brief

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli team up with ‘ghosts’ for Livspace campaign

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli team up with ‘ghosts’ for Livspace campaign

Quantum Brief

Hip-hop is currently the fastest-growing music genre in the country and brands know it: Anshul Ailawadi

Hip-hop is currently the fastest-growing music genre in the country and brands know it: Anshul Ailawadi

Quantum Brief

The ACE model: A path to leading with influence

The ACE model: A path to leading with influence

Quantum Brief

Manyavar appoints Ram Charan as brand ambassador

Manyavar appoints Ram Charan as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads