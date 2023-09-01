Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Jupiter, the 1-app for everything money, has released its second mockumentary film as part of its on-demand salary campaign. Jupiter’s on-demand salary lets any user withdraw their salary based on the number of days they have worked, on any day of the month at 0 percent interest for 45 days.
The second film features a Pehelwaan - a henchman hired by such instant loan apps to recover any money they have lent from defaulters. This film uncovers the dark realities of taking instant loans, especially month-end loans, from such apps. By narrating a heartwarming story of one such Pehelwaan, Jupiter showcases the high-interest rates, hidden terms and conditions, and the dangerous repercussions of taking such quick loans.
Speaking on the launch, Apurv Narang, head, growth and marketing, at Jupiter said, “On-Demand Salary empowers every employee, working with any company, with a no-questions-asked product. Withdrawing your own earned salary eliminates the confusion, stress, and fear that come with seeking instant credit from friends, family, or unreliable credit sources.”
We saw people turning to instant loan apps for quick access to credit, especially during the month-end. Our aim with this mockumentary is to educate users about the dark realities of taking loans from such apps.