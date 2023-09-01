Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Jupiter, the 1-app for everything money, has released its second mockumentary film as part of its on-demand salary campaign. Jupiter’s on-demand salary lets any user withdraw their salary based on the number of days they have worked, on any day of the month at 0 percent interest for 45 days.

The second film features a Pehelwaan - a henchman hired by such instant loan apps to recover any money they have lent from defaulters. This film uncovers the dark realities of taking instant loans, especially month-end loans, from such apps. By narrating a heartwarming story of one such Pehelwaan, Jupiter showcases the high-interest rates, hidden terms and conditions, and the dangerous repercussions of taking such quick loans.

Speaking on the launch, Apurv Narang, head, growth and marketing, at Jupiter said, “On-Demand Salary empowers every employee, working with any company, with a no-questions-asked product. Withdrawing your own earned salary eliminates the confusion, stress, and fear that come with seeking instant credit from friends, family, or unreliable credit sources.”