Kalyan Jewellers rolls out an ad campaign marking the occasion of 'Uttarayan'

The ad film conveys a message highlighting that - ‘While one may not control the wind, one can certainly tether the kite’; underscoring the cultural nuances associated to the festival of Makar Sankranti.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 12:07 PM
The campaign film captures the vibrancy and excitement associated to the festive occasion, from the timeless tradition of flying kites marking the festivities to symbolizing the new beginnings. (Still from the ad)

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s jewellery brands, has unveiled its digital ad campaign celebrating the occasion of Uttarayan. The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador from the state of Gujarat – Kinjal Rajpriya. The campaign film captures the vibrancy and excitement associated to the festive occasion, from the timeless tradition of flying kites marking the festivities to symbolizing the new beginnings.

The ad film conveys a message highlighting that - ‘While one may not control the wind, one can certainly tether the kite’; underscoring the cultural nuances associated to the festival of Makar Sankranti. It emphasizes that while external factors are uncontrollable, one can chart their destiny by making conscious decisions with determination and purpose.

The film cleverly intertwines cultural traditions of Makar Sankranti with the daily struggles of today's generation, highlighting the resilience needed for a meaningful ascent.

Rajpriya is seen wearing jewellery from the company’s Sankalp collection – which includes designs that pay tribute to the regional ethos of Gujarat.


