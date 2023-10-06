Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor under scanner for promoting Mahadev Online Book app

After Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case involving the Mahadev Online Book App. ED is inquiring on the payment that the actors have received for promoting the app.

Allegedly serving as an umbrella platform for illegal betting websites, companies like Mahadev Online Book App, entice users, provide them with user IDs, and exploit them for money laundering.

According to reports, the ED alleged that the company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts. The ED investigation showed that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said.

Last month, the enforcement agency, specializing in financial fraud investigations, seized assets worth Rs 417 crore related to the online betting case. The company promoters, based in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, reportedly operated 4-5 similar apps, collectively generating a daily profit of around Rs 200 crore.

Numerous illegal offshore betting platforms, featuring other celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Badshah, Nora Fatehi, openly operate in India, using catchy slogans and graphics in their advertisements.