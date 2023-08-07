Kartik Aaryan collaborates with Manforce condoms to empower youth with consent education

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company in India, announces the association of superstar Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. Mankind and Aaryan share a common vision of promoting meaningful conversations and dialogues surrounding consent in their latest campaign - "Apne partner se puchho"

Mankind Pharma recognizes the influential role Kartik Aaryan plays, especially among the younger generation, making him the perfect ambassador to enlighten and sensitize audiences about the paramount significance of consent in today's society. The partnership aims to foster a greater understanding of consent through engaging and informative campaigns.

Speaking about his association with Manforce Condoms, Kartik Aryan shared, "I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today's society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future."

Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer division commented "We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. As a superstar, he has garnered immense admiration both on-screen and off the silver screen. His messages resonate deeply with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik's ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik's support, we are confident in our ability to reach a wider audience and drive positive change. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasizing our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness."