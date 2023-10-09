Kohler launches new brand films to make consumers reimagine their bath space

Kohler brings out three different brand films for its new campaign ahead of the forthcoming festive season. The brand Kohler, synonymous with innovation and design, takes the viewers on an immersive journey of Colours and Finishes, Sveda Washbasin and Purewash Electronic Toilet Seat. The campaign film highlights the impact of this newly designed range of products on consumers and underscores the aspiration to introduce elevated aesthetics and experience in the bath spaces.

With Sveda, the campaign film showcases an aspiration for individuals to surround themselves with products that prioritize their skin's health and beauty.

Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and brought to life by Corcoise Films, all three films encapsulate the narrative of the brand – to make bathroom the centerpiece of one’s home.

Commenting on the three brand films Vishal Chadha, managing director - K&B, India & South Asia says, “At Kohler, we believe that our home serves as a canvas for self-expression. With the release of the brand films ahead of the festive season, we extend an invitation to our consumers to curate spaces that resonate with their essence and personality and, in turn, inspire their social circle.” He further added, “Kohler is dedicated to offering innovation driven by deep consumer understanding and executed with design excellence. With the three campaign films, the brand elevates itself to new heights by introducing industry-first products. These brand films stand as a tribute to self-expression, a jubilation of cutting-edge technology and a testament to holistic wellness.”