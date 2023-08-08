Leo Burnett and AqVerium announce water sustainability score for brands

Solving for Water is the core agenda when it comes to sustainable development as it is at the heart of adapting to climate change. It is a finite and irreplaceable resource - only renewable, if well managed.

Thousands of litres of water are used, not only to create our favourite products, but also in the process of bringing them to our doorstep. This makes it a responsibility for people and organisations to ensure efficient, equitable and sustainable allocation of this resource.

That’s why Leo Burnett and AqVerium by AquaKraft Group Ventures has created a Water Sustainability Score.

The first water report card for brands - simply broken down in a 1-100 score, that talks about how water is sourced, used, wasted or recycled in the entire process of creating a product.

This initiative not only rates, but also helps brands with end-to-end solutions that help them offset their score and take stronger actions to becoming more water positive. This score is re-evaluated annually.

Adopting the Water Sustainability Score acts as a commitment from organisations to bring transparency and accountability in their efficient use of water.

Much like compliance logos such as the Cruelty free, Certified Vegan, Fairtrade, Energy Rating Label and the Recyclable symbol, this score can be displayed on the product, packaging and other corporate material through a unique symbol.

Brands from FMCG, lifestyle, electronics, automobile, construction and even airlines, everyone can use this score and show their commitment to water positivity, and give their consumers the choice of choosing a more sustainable product.

Speaking about this initiative Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, Creative Council - Publicis Groupe India said “At Burnett we believe that creativity’s true power is in solving real problems of the world. The water crisis is already upon us and by adopting the Water Sustainability Score - a first of its kind report card on how water positive a brand really is can bring transparency and accountability in the indiscriminate use of water. This is not just an initiative but a true Humankind idea which has the potential to impact a billion by helping save one of the most important resources for earth – ‘water’ and take us forward to a water positive future.”