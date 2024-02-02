Licious launches its new campaign to celebrate Sundays

Licious, the on demand meat delivery app, has launched its new campaign ‘Licious Mangaiye, Sunday Manaiye’. The ad film depicts a family enjoying a Sunday lunch of chicken and mutton treats. Acknowledging that this is the one day when "fursat, farmaishein and family" come together, Licious urges its customers to make the most of it. The film features Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao at a Sunday lunch with his family and loved ones.

Santosh Hedge, Vice President of Licious commented, “Great food with great company is what Licious is all about. And we are humbled to be a part of every special occasion and celebration with our consumers since great food is inherent to every celebration. However, in the wait for these ‘special occasions’ we miss out on the 52 such occasions that are available to us once every week - the coveted Sundays! We all know how important a role ‘Sundays’ play when it comes to culminating the week with a spread of the choicest meat delicacies, devoured with the entire family. After all, why wait for a special occasion when a hearty lunch with near and dear ones on a Sunday is as special as it can get. This campaign is a reminder to not let Sunday slip by, and the film shows you just how it is done. So, wait no more, get your folks together and fursat, farmaishein and family ke saath Sunday Manaiye!”