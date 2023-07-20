Lionsgate Play unveils a revamped brand identity across South Asian markets

Lionsgate Play, has unveiled a revamped brand identity across South Asian markets including India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia. Inspired by the concept of a prism, the platform’s new logo reveals multiple perspectives, conveying the diverse narratives of Lionsgate Play and its multifaceted approach to storytelling.
The prismatic concept allows for a fluid transition in and out of the brand’s new hero colour, teal, maintaining the cinematic appeal and highlighting a bold new endeavour. Aligned with its refreshed identity, Lionsgate Play will continue strengthening its connection with the viewers and offering a seamless entertainment experience that they can trust.
Along with its revamped identity, Lionsgate Play will also focus on bringing forth an advanced user interface, enhancing the consumer experience with seamless navigation, faster app loading time and an overall increase in stability promising a polished look and feel when streaming content.
“As a brand, Lionsgate Play not only provides opportunities for a range of voices to be expressed, but it seeks to present characters with complexity and depth. The new identity represents innovation, energy and excitement; the perfect embodiment of all that we aim to achieve for the brand. Through this refreshed identity, our goal is to provide premium content that is consistent, original and bold. We hope our efforts appeal to the viewers and showcase the true essence of what Lionsgate Play is about,” said Rohit Jain, President, Lionsgate Play Asia.