Lionsgate Play unveils a revamped brand identity across South Asian markets

Lionsgate Play, has unveiled a revamped brand identity across South Asian markets including India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia. Inspired by the concept of a prism, the platform’s new logo reveals multiple perspectives, conveying the diverse narratives of Lionsgate Play and its multifaceted approach to storytelling.

The prismatic concept allows for a fluid transition in and out of the brand’s new hero colour, teal, maintaining the cinematic appeal and highlighting a bold new endeavour. Aligned with its refreshed identity, Lionsgate Play will continue strengthening its connection with the viewers and offering a seamless entertainment experience that they can trust.

Along with its revamped identity, Lionsgate Play will also focus on bringing forth an advanced user interface, enhancing the consumer experience with seamless navigation, faster app loading time and an overall increase in stability promising a polished look and feel when streaming content.