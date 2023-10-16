L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has won UPES On's integrated creative mandate

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has bagged the integrated creative mandate for UPES On, the online division of the university. Earlier in the year, the agency had won the mandate for UPES. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Gurugram office will service the account.

As part of the partnership, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will manage the brand’s mainline creative, while its digital arm, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, will handle the brand’s digital presence and strategy. The account was won amid a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Both L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will work towards the overarching goal of enhancing UPES and UPES On’s brand visibility and reach.

Commenting on the partnership, Hindol Purkayastha, EVP and business head (North & East) at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with both UPES and UPES On. Our team has a lot of expertise within the sector, and so we are extremely familiar with the category. The UPES brand already has resonance and comes with a campus that is simply out of the world. With such a vast variety of relevant courses to offer, we believe L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has every opportunity to do some really enriching work and help the brand carve a unique, dominant space in the sector."

Stuti Gandhi, senior director brand and communication, UPES, added, “We are at a pivotal point in the history of higher education. Our courageous and confident young learners are willing to go off the familiar path and break into something new to take on the next challenge. UPES changed its brand identity last year to represent its multidisciplinary characteristic and the commitment to inculcate love for lifelong learning among students. The all-new UPES is relentlessly adapting and evolving to provide an education that is built not just for academics but for life. We were looking for creative partners who would understand this philosophy and help position us truly as the University of Tomorrow. We found LKSS ideas and execution capabilities fitting for this mandate.”

Sumanth Palepu, senior director sales and marketing, UPES On, commented, "I am absolutely thrilled about the incredible opportunity to collaborate with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. I look forward to the prospect of combining our creative energies and expertise to create remarkable and memorable projects together. This partnership is a truly exciting step forward, and I can't wait to see the exceptional results that will emerge from our collaboration."