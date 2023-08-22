L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the media mandate of Captain Steel

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the media mandate for Captain Steel India, a TMT bar producer. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.

As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Captain Steel's mainline and digital creatives, as well as its digital media solutions. This approach aims to leverage the agency's expertise to develop captivating narratives that resonate with the target audience and drive brand recognition.

Rohit Malkani, Jt national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, "When one of the fastest growing TMT bar manufacturers was looking out for an agency to partner them to create a national footprint, it was an opportunity we couldn’t wait to sink our teeth into. Captain Steel is one of the most visible brands in the East with a legendary brand ambassador and huge ambitions. We are delighted to win this opportunity to get them to where they want to be.”

Avinash Agarwalla, director, Captain Steel expressed, “Captain Steel is a brand that has carved its niche in Eastern India, Assam, Tripura. Our focus is to strengthen and expand our footprints across India. We wanted an agency partner that provides strategic thinking combined with creative solutions to augment the brand value and volume. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboard, we are looking to create a difference in this highly cluttered marketplace.”