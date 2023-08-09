Lodestar UM bags Protean’s integrated media mandate

IPG Mediabrands India network's media agency Lodestar UM has won the media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a multi-agency pitch. Protean (previously NSDL e-Gov) is a leading company in digital public infrastructure, regTech and open networks. Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects.

Since its inception 28 years ago, Protean has pursued the vision of being a builder of population-scale eGovernance technology that improves ease of doing business, promotes financial and social inclusion and ease of living for its citizens. The company has played a pivotal role in tax infrastructure modernisation (PAN Cards, TIN), establishing the pension infrastructure, digital IDs, data stack and account aggregator, contributing to building new age Open Digital Eco-systems (ODEs) across diverse sectors ranging from digital commerce (ONDC), mobility to healthcare, agriculture, education and skilling.

Commenting on the account win, Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Protean, a company that has been driving positive change through innovative technology solutions for years. Our team is committed to maximizing their brand presence and communicating their impactful contributions to the Indian society."

Suresh Sethi, managing director and CEO of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. on the collaboration said, “We are delighted to join hands with Lodestar UM at a time when we are transforming and embarking on a journey to empower the next billion through new technologies. On our mission of Financial & Social Inclusivity, I am sure this partnership will help our message reach the last-mile, inculcate behaviour change and accelerate adoption of new technology as we continue to build the foundational digital infrastructure for India and the world.”

Gaurav Ramdev, chief marketing officer of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., added, "Our partnership with Lodestar UM comes at a pivotal moment when we at Protean, are ushering in the new and actively driving digital transformation across various sectors. We look forward to their partnership and experience to build disruptive media strategies that will help us to reach out to a billion and deliver powerful consumer and customer experiences."