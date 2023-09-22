L’Oréal Professionnel enters the metaverse

L'Oréal Professionnel has announced its foray into the Metaverse. Having successfully launched and implemented the metaverse across the globe, the brand has now brought its latest innovation to India.

According to a research by Grand View Research, Inc., the global metaverse market is all set to grow at a CAGR of 41.6 percent which will lead the market to amount to an estimate of USD 936.6 billion by 2030. For India, Arthur D. Little, the strategy and management consulting company, India’s Metaverse market is projected to reach $200 billion by 2035. Metaverse resonates with current trends in self-expression and digitalization. It provides an immersive space for users to create digital identities, experiment with avatars, styles, and experiences, reflecting their real-world personas. As digitalization blurs physical and virtual boundaries, the metaverse enables global access to products, services, and social interactions, enhancing connectivity.

L'Oréal Professionnel's important pillar for this year's Metaverse initiative includes - more hair looks with hair drops for multiple platforms. The brand aims to provide an extensive collection of diverse and playful hair looks, ensuring that users can find the perfect style for their virtual identities.

The brand has premiered five hair looks in collaboration with a CGI artist, Evan Rochette on the world’s biggest cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me. Additionally, these hair drops will be available on Robox and Zepeto. The brand has dropped 16 playful and avante garde looks on several platforms like Ready Player Me, Roblox and Zepeto.