Lotus makes a grand entry into India with its compact electric SUV ‘Eletre’

Lotus, a British car maker, has entered the Indian market. The company introduced Eletre, an electric SUV. The car can travel up to 600 kms on a single charge. It also features a fast charging capability.

By  CNBC - TV18Nov 9, 2023 5:51 PM
The Eletre offers advanced features including a dedicated smartphone app, 5G data compatibility, and over-the-air software updates. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

British supercar manufacturer Lotus, on Thursday, marked its entry into the Indian market. The company has launched Eletre, a compact electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India as its first car.

The new compact electric SUV comes with a driving range of up to 600 km on a single charge and gets fast charging from 10-80% in 20 minutes. The Eletre is available in three versions - Eletre priced at ₹2.55 crore, Eletre S at ₹2.75 crore, and Eletre R at ₹2.99 crore (Ex-showroom, India).

As India’s most powerful and priciest electric SUV, the Eletre has no direct competitors. Exclusive Motors of New Delhi will distribute Lotus cars in India, with the first showroom opening in Delhi in early 2024.

Sleek Interior and Exterior Design

The Eletre SUV features a sleek design that mirrors Lotus’ historic mid-engined layout. Its exterior has sharp edges similar to the Lotus Evija and Emira, and a full-length ribbon light at the rear that changes colour based on battery charge. The car’s aerodynamics are improved by an active front grille and a carbon-fibre, three-stage deployable, split, roof-mounted spoiler.

Inside, the Eletre is packed with technology. It has a 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that folds flat when not in use. The dashboard, split into two, houses a ‘ribbon of technology’ with three separate screens displaying key vehicle information. The cabin also includes physical toggle switches for key functions and a camera that adjusts screen brightness based on the driver’s gaze.

Advanced Features

The Eletre offers advanced features including a dedicated smartphone app, 5G data compatibility, and over-the-air software updates. The interiors use sustainable materials like Kvadrat and a wool-blend fabric on the seats that’s 50% lighter than traditional leather. The SUV comes with a standard five-seat bench layout, with an optional four-seat version available. Lotus offers six different interior themes focusing on sustainable materials, including carpets and boot liner made of 100% recycled and recyclable manmade fibre.

Powerful Performance

The Eletre is built on Lotus’ new Electric Premium Architecture, a flexible structure that can accommodate various car segments, battery sizes, electric motors, component layouts, and intelligent driving technologies. The SUV is available in three versions - Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R, each offering a choice of two powertrains.

The Eletre and Eletre S feature a 603hp dual-motor system with a maximum range of 600km, while the Eletre R boasts a 905hp dual-motor setup with a 2-speed transmission and a maximum range of 490km. The Eletre R, with its top speed of 258kph, is claimed by Lotus to be the world’s fastest production electric SUV.

All variants come with all-wheel drive, active air suspension, five drive modes, and a torque vectoring system as standard. All three variants are equipped with a 112kWh battery that can charge from 10-80 percent in 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

Upcoming Launch

Lotus’ next offering in India will be the Emira sportscar, set to launch in 2024. The Emira, Lotus’ last internal combustion engine sportscar, will be available with either a 360hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine or a 400hp, supercharged V6 engine, with the latter offering the option of a manual gearbox.


